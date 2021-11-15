Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Adele opens up in interview with Oprah

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean played a clip from the interview Adele did with Oprah. Adele opened up about her marriage, battling anxiety and more. Dean and Bob also talked about Taylor Swift breaking records over the weekend, the preview of the upcoming Beatles documentary on “60 minutes”, weekend box office numbers, and more!

