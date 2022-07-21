Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, Cindy Pearlman, who filled in for Dean Richards, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in entertainment news. Cindy and Bob talked about Adele’s expected announcement, the movie that’s currently dominating the U.S. box office, and the growing popularity of ‘Ms. Marvel.’ They also discussed the details of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage and upcoming reception, the sequel of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ and why Reese Witherspoon got involved with ‘Where The Crawdads Sing.’

