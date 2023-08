Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Elton John’s release from the hospital, Adele’s collapse on stage, Christmas tour dates from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and the cease and desist order from Eminem. They also discuss Robert Downey Jr.’s 18th wedding anniversary and Dean’s interview with the guitarist from ‘The Police’, Andy Summers.

