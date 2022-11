Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the new “Black Panther” Happy Meals, Les Moonves sexual assault pay-out, and Christina Applegate’s health announcement. They also share details about the New York City theater named after Lena Horne, the correct pronunciation of Adele’s name, the 90th anniversary of Twin Anchors restaurant, and their streaming services picks.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction