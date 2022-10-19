Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cindy Pearlman, who filled in for Dean Richards, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in entertainment news. Cindy talked about Adam Sandler and Seinfeld back on tour and the “Sex and The City” sequel. She also shared details about the premiere of a new show on Netflix, Beach Bunny’s tour, and the most recent news about “Cobra Kai.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction