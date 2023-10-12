Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s concert movie and why the actors strike talks have come to a halt. They also share details about the status of when Jeremy Allen White can visit his kids, why Justin Timberlake isn’t a fan of Britney Spears’ memoir, and Dean’s throwback interview with Hugh Jackman.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Actors strike, Jeremy Allen White, and Taylor Swift
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
