Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss how Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and other members of SNL leaving the show, how comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are facing child sexual abuse allegations, and more information on Anne Heche’s death. Later, they talked about Kanye West’s rant in regards to his and Kim Kardashian’s children, $3 movies on Saturday, September 3rd for National Cinema Day, and a new movie starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction