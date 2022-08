Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss Britney Spears posting a 22 minute message; then deleting it, and how Taylor Swift made news at the VMAs last night. They also share details on $3 movie day this coming Saturday, Richards Simmons issuing first message in 6 years, George Clooney turning down a $35 million dollar one-day-job and why Ozzy Osbourne is leaving the US.

