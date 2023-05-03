Cindy Pearlman, Senior Writer for the New York Times and Entertainment Columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, fills in for Dean Richards as she talks the latest entertainment news with Bob Sirott. Some of the biggest celebrity headlines cover the nominees(and snubs) for the 2023 Tony Awards, Kevin Costner’s divorce, Sylvester Stallone and Pete Davidson’s new shows on Apple TV+ and Paramount+, respectively.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction