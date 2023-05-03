Cindy Pearlman, Senior Writer for the New York Times and Entertainment Columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, fills in for Dean Richards as she talks the latest entertainment news with Bob Sirott. Some of the biggest celebrity headlines cover the nominees(and snubs) for the 2023 Tony Awards, Kevin Costner’s divorce, Sylvester Stallone and Pete Davidson’s new shows on Apple TV+ and Paramount+, respectively.
Davidson and Stallone are streaming new shows
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now