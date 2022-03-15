Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Bob Saget’s autopsy, Dolly Parton’s request, Justin Bieber’s wife, and more!

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob shared details about Justin Bieber’s reaction to his wife’s hospitalization, the latest protection measures of Bob Saget’s autopsy results, and Dolly Parton’s request from The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dean also talked about Pete Davidson’s reaction to Kanye West’s public insults, the death of legendary DJ, Pervis Spann, and his interview with Anne Hathaway.
