Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Bob Saget’s autopsy, Dolly Parton’s request, Justin Bieber’s wife, and more!

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fractures around Bob Saget's eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft," such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV's star's death.

In the incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orlando, a detective notes that Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said the fractures “would have stunned Mr. Saget,” and that he would have experienced dizziness. Had he been with people at the time, they would have noticed "confusion, balance, and/or slurred speech,” the report states. It does not pinpoint a location for Saget's fall.