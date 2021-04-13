Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

Skip to content
WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Chicago
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Listen
Listen Live
Audio Help
iPhone App
Android App
Ask Alexa to Play WGN
Video
Green Room
Weekday
Schedule
Upcoming Guests/Sports
Bob Sirott
John Williams
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams
Anna Davlantes
Chicago’s Afternoon News with Steve Bertrand
John Landecker
Rollye James
Dave Plier
Jim Bohannon
Pinch Hitters
Weekend
Schedule
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg
The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter
Steve Dale’s Pet World
The Lutheran Hour
The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning
Steve Dale’s Other World
Karen Conti
Rick Kogan
Sunday Standards with John Williams
Bill Cunningham
Podcasts
Banfield
BuyDiverse
The Chicago Way with John Kass
The CornerStore
Dane Neal
Elton Jim’s Captain Pod-tastic
Hush Loudly
Legal Face-Off
Mason Vera Paine
The Mincing Rascals
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
on your radar
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
Rebel Force Radio
Second City Works presents “Getting to Yes, And”
Steve Dale’s Petcast
uh-PARENT-ly
News
News
Coronavirus
Chicago Weather
Chicago Traffic
Emergency Closing Center
Health
Community Corners
Business News
The Business of Food with Steve Alexander
Political News
City Club of Chicago
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
Neighborhood News
Newsfeed Now
Technology News
Science News
Product Recalls
Entertainment News
Illinois Lottery
Horoscopes
Odd News
Top Stories
Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills
Polish lawmakers OK spending plan for EU recovery funds
EXPLAINER: Will Donald Trump return to Facebook?
North Macedonia speeds up vaccinations as EU aid arrives
Sports
Blackhawks
Blackhawks Highlights
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720
Northwestern Football
Northwestern Basketball
Hamp, O’B and Koz
Bears
Bulls
Cubs
White Sox
Quest for Gold
Auto Racing
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Top Stories
The Latest: Belmont Stakes to have at least 11,000 fans
The Latest: Belmont Stakes to have at least 11,000 fans
Stefan Wilson to return to Indy 500 as 6th Andretti Autosport entry
Hurricanes put 11-game point streak on the line vs. Blackhawks
Contests / Events
Contests
Events
Your Hometown
Pride
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers with Nexstar
About
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Ad Choices: Our Ads
Newsletter sign-up
Social Media
Public File Help
Employment / EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WGN Insider
WGN Archives
Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Search
Search
Search
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
Dean’s Entertainment Report: New ‘Night Court’ ordered by NBC, Tiffany Haddish to adopt, and more!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: Billie Eilish’s new look, Olympia Dukakis dies, and more
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: New Billie Eilish music, Genesis reuniting, and much more!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot, Kanye West’s wedding ring, and more!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: ‘The Flintstones’ reboot is coming, Britney Spears hearing update, and more!
Audio
More Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report Headlines
Dean’s Entertainment Report: The launch of ‘Rewind TV,’ Janet Jackson documentary, and more!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: Oscar recap!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: ‘Humpty Dance’ rapper dies, more Oscar predictions, and the Weeknd’s new remix release!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel, Oscar predictions, and more!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: Hollywood reaction to Derek Chauvin verdict, Kelly Osbourne admits relapse, and more
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: Downton Abbey sequel, mask-less Oscar presenters, and more!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: ACM Awards recap, Taylor Swift breaking Beatles record, and more
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: JLo and Alex Rodriguez call it quits
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: Demi Lovato ‘eating disorder comedy,’ new Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl song about the pandemic & more!
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: ArcLight Cinemas to close, Oscars announce details, and more!
Audio
National Association of Letter Carriers: There will be a large sum of new letter carriers in Chicago
Audio
Chicago Auto Show to return this July
Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas on the resignation announcement of current CEO Janice Jackson: ‘She deserves everybody’s thanks, she is an outstanding educator and we will be hearing from her again’
Audio
Dean’s Entertainment Report: New ‘Night Court’ ordered by NBC, Tiffany Haddish to adopt, and more!
Audio
John Williams brings you a round of Speed Jokes, Part CCXVIII, 5.4.21
Audio
More Home Page Top Stories