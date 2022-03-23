Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Rick Kogan, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Rick and Dean talked about Beyoncé’s confirmed appearance on the Oscars, Lollapalooza’s lineup, and Dean’s recipes inspired by movie scenes.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Lollapalooza, Beyoncé, and movie recipes
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
