David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank and the subsequent fear resulting in mass deposits with other banks. They also talk about the Federal Housing Administration’s new rules that give listeners a reduction on their private mortgage insurance. Tune in to Home Sweet Home Chicago every Saturday from 10am-1pm.

