David Hochberg made his first in-studio visit to the Bob Sirott Show since the the stay-at-home order was put in place in March. He talked to Bob about the latest trends in the real estate market, why the suburbs are a hot spot right now, and where he expects mortgage rates to go through the end of 2020. David also provided a thoughtful gift for Bob.