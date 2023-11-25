David Hochberg is in for Bob Sirott and he brings in a pair of very special guests. Chicago superstar singers John Vincent and Daniela Crocco treat you and the listeners to a special in-studio performance to ring in the holiday season. They’ll be performing on Sundays starting in December at Rizzo’s Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville, get your tickets here!
Daniela Crocco and John Vincent live in Wrigleyville this December!
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
