The NFL season gets underway tonight as the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams host the favorite to win this year’s trophy: the Buffalo Bills. Former Bears defensive end, and pro football Hall of Famer, Dan Hampton joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the return of football, and to preview the Bears season. Dan teams up with Ed O’Bradovich to provide analysis before and after every Bears game. ‘Hamp & OB‘ preview the matchup with the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 11am on WGN Radio. They return to the airwaves immediately following the game as well.

