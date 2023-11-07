Chicago Tribune columnist Paul Sullivan joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to recap the Cubs decision to hire Craig Counsell as the team’s new manager, which led to the dismissal of fan favorite David Ross. Bob, Dave, and Paul discuss whether the Cubs made the correct choice, the trend of recycling baseball managers within the sport, and if David Ross should get another change to manage a team.
