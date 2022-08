A year after the White Sox and Yankees treated the nation to a thrilling finish on the ‘Field of Dreams’, the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds took their turn on the iconic playing surface in Dyersville, IA. WGN TV sports anchor Chris Boden joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about what it was like to be on site. He described the Cubs win, the pregame festivities, and his view of the Harry Caray hologram.

