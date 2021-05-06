Credit cards, VA loans, and closing costs

While listening to WGN Radio earlier this week, Bob Sirott heard something about credit cards that he needed clarification on. Bob decided to invite David Hochberg, the Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, into the studio to ask him about credit cards, all the offers that seem to be coming from everywhere, and how they affect your credit score. Bob also asked David to comment on VA loans, and closing costs as well. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.
