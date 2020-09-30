Tahman Bradley, Dean Reynolds and Paul Lisnek: Covering (and recovering from) last night’s debate

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provided details on the grand opening of a new super market in Lincoln Park; a west side teacher who won a 2019 Golden Apple award was hit by a bus; and after six years in the making, Robert De Niro's Nobu is set to open in the West Loop this week.