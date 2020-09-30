Tahman Bradley, Dean Reynolds and Paul Lisnek: Covering (and recovering from) last night’s debate

The first presidential debate went down last night in Cleveland Ohio. President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden fielded questions on the pandemic, race and violence in the U.S., …..and constant interruptions. WGN-TV political reporter, Tahman Bradley, NewsNation’s national political correspondent Dean Reynolds and WGN-TV political analyst Paul Lisnek join Bob Sirott to discuss some of the highlights.
WGN-TV political reporter Tahman Bradley (at Cleveland):
News Nations national political correspondent Dean Reynolds:
WGN TV political analyst, Paul Lisnek: