Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why there isn’t a backup counsel for the Highland Park shooter and whether or not the Supreme Court will decide to give Donald Trump immunity from criminal charges. She also explains Hunter Biden’s California tax evasion charges and why a workplace could be held liable for hosting a holiday party.
Could workplaces be held liable for hosting holiday parties?
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)