Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about further charges possibly being dropped from R. Kelly’s trial and the New York Times report that states the FBI could possibly have more informants from the Proud Boys. She also shares details about Alec Baldwin filing a countersuit in the “Rust” shooting and Elon Musk’s statement on the possibility of Twitter’s bankruptcy.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction