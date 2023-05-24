Chicago trial attorney Karen Conti joins Bob Sirott to talk about how the 14th Amendment could be used to raise the debt ceiling and why social media platforms are not held liable for posts on their products. She also discusses why the alleged Idaho murder suspect stood silent on his plea and TikTok’s lawsuit against the state of Montana.
Could President Biden use the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling?
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
