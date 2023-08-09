Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to talk about whether or not the judge will issue a gag order for Donald Trump and the government concerning the 2020 election case and why Donald Trump’s countersuit for defamation against Jean Carroll was tossed. She also discusses how likely the judge will dismiss the charges against the Highland Park shooter’s father and what a new study about jurors claims.

