Construction company turns to power washing grocery carts during COVID-19

Cannella Construction based in Schaumburg, is now power washing grocery carts at stores. Owner Cosimo Cannella joins Bob to talk about how he found a way to help during the COVID-19 epidemic while also keeping his workers employed.
