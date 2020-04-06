Listen Now
John Williams

Construction company turns to power washing grocery carts during COVID-19

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Costco employee, right, looks towards a shopper wearing a mask and snorkel to go shopping, as she sanitizes carts that are returned from the parking lot to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, in King of Prussia, Pa., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Cannella Construction based in Schaumburg, is now power washing grocery carts at stores.  Owner Cosimo Cannella joins Bob to talk about how he found a way to help during the COVID-19 epidemic while also keeping his workers employed. 

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular