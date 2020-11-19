Coach Pat Fitzgerald: We have so much respect for the Badgers

With the college football season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s that much more of an added emphasis on each game. On Saturday, when Northwestern hosts Wisconsin, the winner will be in the driver’s seat as far as representing the Western Division in the Big Ten Championship Game. Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the matchup with the Badgers, who are currently ranked the 10th best team in the country. Coach also takes some time to give kudos to the student athletes, as his team leads the nation in graduation rate for the third straight season.

