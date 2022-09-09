The Northwestern Wildcats got a well-deserved week off after upsetting conference rival Nebraska in a game that was played in Dublin, Ireland. With jetlag officially in the rearview mirror, the team is ready to play their first home game of the season when they take on Duke tomorrow at Ryan Field in Evanston. (Pregame coverage Saturday at 10am, kickoff at 11am, on WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams.) Northwestern’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the Wildcats’ game in Ireland, their record in home openers, and what improvements they’re going to make.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction