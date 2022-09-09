The Northwestern Wildcats got a well-deserved week off after upsetting conference rival Nebraska in a game that was played in Dublin, Ireland. With jetlag officially in the rearview mirror, the team is ready to play their first home game of the season when they take on Duke tomorrow at Ryan Field in Evanston. (Pregame coverage Saturday at 10am, kickoff at 11am, on WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams.) Northwestern’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the Wildcats’ game in Ireland, their record in home openers, and what improvements they’re going to make.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats
Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game. Listeners outside of the Chicago area may be able to hear Northwestern games by using The Varsity Network app.
Collegiately Speaking
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats