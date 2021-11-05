Northwestern football head coach Pat Fitzgerald previews Saturday night’s game against Iowa and next year’s trip to Ireland

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates with his team after their defeat of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on November 10, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Northwestern Wildcats have a quite the upcoming schedule. They play Illinois for the Land of Lincoln Trophy in a few weeks. They host Purdue at Wrigley Field on November 20. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald is focused on one thing though: tomorrow night’s game against Iowa. Coach Fitzgerald joined Lisa Dent (filling in for Bob Sirott) and Dave Eanet to talk about the final game in Evanston in 2021 and what to look out for from the nationally ranked Hawkeyes.

Northwestern’s great slate of games doesn’t end with this season’s finale against the Illini, though. They open the 2022 college football season in Dublin, Ireland! Brendan Meehan, is the Director of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, joins ‘Fitz’, Lisa, and Dave to talk about how excited they are to host Northwestern and Nebraska, and the best way to get tickets for the game.

