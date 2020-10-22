Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews Northwestern’s 2020 football season

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame broadcaster, Mike "Doc" Emrick announced his decision to retire after 47 years of calling professional hockey games, including 15 as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NHL on NBC. "Doc" took the time to talk to Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet about his legendary career. Emrick, who was the announcer for each of the last three Blackhawks Stanley Cup Championships, shared his favorite memories of calling Blackhawks games. He recalled the night they won in Chicago in 2015, and why the celebration was delayed.