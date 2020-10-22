Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews Northwestern’s 2020 football season

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Pat Fitzgerald is entering his 15th season as the head football coach of the Northwestern University football program. Coach joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the 2020 season, including the home opener against Maryland this Saturday night at 6:30 on WGN Radio. Coach Fitzgerald also commented on the Big Ten Conference’s stance on fans in the stands, Northwestern’s new starting quarterback, and the history he has with Maryland’s coach, Mike Locksley.

