Coach Pat Fitzgerald is ‘humbled and honored’ after signing 10-year contract to remain at Northwestern

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Pat Fitzgerald sealed his legendary status in Evanston when he earned All-American honors as the star middle linebacker for a Northwestern team that played in the Rose Bowl for the first time in almost half a century. Fast-forward 25 years, and Fitzgerald is an icon on campus for brand new reasons. Having coached the team for a decade-and-a-half, Fitzgerald has brought his alma mater to brand new heights. Yesterday, he was rewarded with 10-year contract to keep him the head coach of the Wildcats through at least the 2030 season. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to discuss the new contract, and what it means to him and his family to stay home.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Sports

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Northwestern-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Wildcats

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht bring you play-by-play of all the games. Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the matchup before the game and, along with members of the team, talks live with Ted after the game.

Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats

Northwestern Basketball

More Northwestern Basketball

Popular