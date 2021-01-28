Coach Pat Fitzgerald is ‘humbled and honored’ after signing 10-year contract to remain at Northwestern

Pat Fitzgerald sealed his legendary status in Evanston when he earned All-American honors as the star middle linebacker for a Northwestern team that played in the Rose Bowl for the first time in almost half a century. Fast-forward 25 years, and Fitzgerald is an icon on campus for brand new reasons. Having coached the team for a decade-and-a-half, Fitzgerald has brought his alma mater to brand new heights. Yesterday, he was rewarded with 10-year contract to keep him the head coach of the Wildcats through at least the 2030 season. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to discuss the new contract, and what it means to him and his family to stay home.

