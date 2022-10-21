In 1987, a young defenseman by the name of Luke Richardson made his NHL debut at the old Chicago Stadium. 35 years later, Richardson, who was named the head coach of the Blackhawks during the offseason, returns to Chicago for tonight’s home opener against the rival Red Wings. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the game against Detroit, whether he still gets pregame butterflies, and how the team bonded during the season-opening road trip.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman, Troy Murray and Caley Chelios describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
