Coach Jeremy Colliton on Jonathan Toews returing to practice: That’s the plan

Bob Sirott
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 14: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks gives instruction to (L-R) Alex DeBrincat #12, Jonathan Toews #19, Dominik Kubalik #8, Brandon Saad #20 and Kirby Dach #77 during a summer training camp practice at Fifth Third Arena on July 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The NHL returns to play next weekend, and the question on the mind of every Blackhawks fan is: when will Jonathan Toews return to practice? Blackhawks head coach, Jeremy Colliton, joined Bob Sirott to provide an injury update. The coach also talked about what the teams listens to when they study film of their opponents, and how they are preparing for the trip to Edmonton.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
