Coach Jeremy Colliton on Corey Crawford: There’s still time

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet on the morning show as the team prepares for the return to play after the coronavirus pandemic halted play back in March. Coach Colliton gave an update on starting goalie Corey Crawford’s status. He also talked about what preparation for the expanded the playoff format has been like, how important the veteran leadership on this team is, and how the young players are adapting.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
