Coach Jeremy Colliton on Corey Crawford: There’s still time

Bob Sirott
CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 01: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks sprawls to make a save against the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center on November 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Flyers 3-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet on the morning show as the team prepares for the return to play after the coronavirus pandemic halted play back in March. Coach Colliton gave an update on starting goalie Corey Crawford’s status. He also talked about what preparation for the expanded the playoff format has been like, how important the veteran leadership on this team is, and how the young players are adapting.

Bob Sirott
Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
