Host Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, was joined by Halle Quezada, the co-founder of the Chicago Alliance for Waterfront Safety. Halle is pushing for life rings to be made available at beaches because they could save someone’s life. The two also discussed the reason that Halle became an advocate for waterfront safety and the importance of making the lakefront a safer place.

For more information, you can visit: hallequezada.com