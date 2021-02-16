ATLANTA – OCTOBER 1: Doug Glanville #4 of the Chicago Cubs scores on a sacrifice fly by Tom Goodwin #24 to tie the score at 3-3 against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series on October 1, 2003 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves defeated the Cubs 5-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder, Doug Glanville, hosts a special airing on the Marquee Network tonight at 8:30: Class is in Session with Doug Glanville. This week’s guests are MLB player Cameron Maybin, former NFL Player Chris Long and legendary track and field athlete Dr. Edwin Moses. They talk about the importance of building a legacy as a professional athlete, and the power of using your voice as an athlete to generate social change, particularly relevant this year with all the social justice awareness. Glanville joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the show, and to talk about his playing days with Cubs, what it was like batting ahead of Sammy Sosa and Mark Grace, and more!