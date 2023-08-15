Chief partnership engagement officer at Communities In Schools of Chicago, Robin Koelsch, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about how the organization is helping kids at Chicago public schools. She explains how they help Chicago families get school and hygiene supplies, as well as how we can help. For more information about the organization, and to find out how to get involved, CLICK HERE.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction