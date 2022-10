The radio voice of the Chicago Bulls and former WGN Radio sports host Chuck Swirsky joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about his new book, “Always a Pleasure”. They discuss where Chuck’s positive attitude comes from, his time with Steve & Garry, and interviewing Wayne Gretzky. Later on they talk about this year’s Bulls team.

You can pre-order Chuck’s book here: “Always a Pleasure” by Chuck Swirsky