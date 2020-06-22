Listen Now
John Williams

Chris Wallace talks about his new book and anchoring at Fox News

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moderator Chris Wallace of FOX News talks to the audience before the start of the third and final presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Chris Wallace, Anchor of Fox News Sunday joins Bob Sirott to talk about his new best-selling book: Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the 116 Days that Changed the World.  In the book, Wallace delivers a behind-the-scenes account of the secret meetings and events across the globe during the 116 days leading up to the world’s first use of the atomic bomb in wartime—the American attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. This August marks the 75th anniversary of the bombing. Plus, he talks about politely interrupting on-air guests, and life at Fox News.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular