Chris Boden: The ‘Hawks kept plugging away

Overtime seemed like an inevitability as the clock struck midnight during Game Three of the Stanley Cup Qualifier series between the Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers. Captain Jonathan Toews scored his second goal of the game with just 1:16 left in the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie, and saving Chicagoans from what could have been a really late night. Chris Boden, who hosts the pre and postgame shows before and after every Blackhawks game on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the win, and whether the ‘Hawks can eliminate the Oilers in Edmonton Friday evening.
Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand