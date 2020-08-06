Chris Boden: The ‘Hawks kept plugging away

Overtime seemed like an inevitability as the clock struck midnight during Game Three of the Stanley Cup Qualifier series between the Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers. Captain Jonathan Toews scored his second goal of the game with just 1:16 left in the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie, and saving Chicagoans from what could have been a really late night. Chris Boden, who hosts the pre and postgame shows before and after every Blackhawks game on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the win, and whether the ‘Hawks can eliminate the Oilers in Edmonton Friday evening.

