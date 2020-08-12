Chris Boden: The Golden Knights are deep

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 11: The Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks play during the first period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 11, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

Chris Boden, who hosts the pre and postgame shows for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined John Landecker (filling in for Bob Sirott) and Dave Eanet to recap the team’s 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of their best-of-seven series. He talked about how the Blackhawks will need to make adjustments against one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Chris, John and Dave also recap the five-overtime thriller between the Tampa Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets.