Chief Medical Officer at Chicago Department of Public Health | ‘We want people to be honest and we want people to get vaccinated’

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS – Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The team members are eligible for the vaccine under North Carolina’s Phase 2 distribution which include residents 65 and older. Tyson and its partner Matrix Medical will deploy mobile health clinics and expert clinical staff to support vaccine access and education at its facilities. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods)

Dr. Jennifer Seo, Chief Medical Officer at Chicago Department of Public Health and primary care provider for children and adults at Erie Family Health Centers, joined Bob Sirott to share COVID-19 updates, talk about the percentage of Chicagoans vaccinated and to stress how imperative it is to get those that are most vulnerable vaccinated. Dr. Seo also shares details on the new COVID-19 variant found called Delta and the impact its had in the UK as of now.

For more information about Dr. Seo, vaccine events and more go to chicago.gov.

