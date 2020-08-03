Chicago Tribune theater columnist Chris Jones: ‘Do we just reinvent everything?’

The New Regal Theater will reopen in October specializing in “hologram” projections. (Eric Rogers / Open House Chicago / via DNAinfo)

Chris Jones, chief theater critic and culture columnist for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the evolution of theaters in Chicago, theater box seats becoming popular again and the safest set up for reopening.

