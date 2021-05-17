Chicago Sun-Times cover story about the Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker impactful for readers and those behind-the-scenes as well

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 15: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky reacts during the second half of the game against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena on May 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Chicago Sky have been in the WNBA since the 2006 season. They really started making headlines this year, though, with the addition of superstar Candace Parker. Parker, who went to high school in Naperville, has quite a resume including being the number one overall pick in 2008, a two-time league MVP, a six-time member of the all-WNBA first team, and she led the Los Angeles Sparks to the championship in 2016. It was no shock to see her as part of the season preview in the Chicago Sun-Times. Annie Costabile, who covers the Sky for the Sun Times, took to social media to share how proud she was that a male-dominated space like the sports section of a newspaper, could be taken over by women. Annie joined Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) to share her thoughts on women in sports journalism, and to talk about Candace Parker and the Sky as well.

