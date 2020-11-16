Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Chicago restaurants fight to survive amid new dining restrictions

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAK PARK, ILLINOIS – MARCH 20: A closed restaurant in downtown Oak Park is shown after a “shelter in place” order was given to residents to slow the spread of the COV-19 virus on March 20, 2020 in Oak Park,Illinois. Oak Park has issued a “shelter-in-place” order as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, after two emergency room physicians at Rush Oak Park Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to issue the same for the entire state starting Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joined Bob Sirott to talk about how Illinois restaurants can’t be the main focus behind the pandemic’s spike, and the uncertainty of survival as new indoor dining restrictions take effect.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular