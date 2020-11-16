Chicago restaurants fight to survive amid new dining restrictions

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio Studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a variety of pies from Hoosier Mama Pie Company, who have locations in the city, as well as Evanston. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed Tony's Beef, which can be found on the South Side in the West Lawn neighborhood.

