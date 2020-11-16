Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joined Bob Sirott to talk about how Illinois restaurants can’t be the main focus behind the pandemic’s spike, and the uncertainty of survival as new indoor dining restrictions take effect.
Chicago restaurants fight to survive amid new dining restrictions
