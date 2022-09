Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about CPD’s switch to digitally encrypted police channels and why Alec Baldwin and other workers from the ‘Rust’ set could be charged. She also shared details about what could come next from the special master’s reviews of the Mar-a-Lago documents and if Trump’s name could be taken down from his Chicago tower.

