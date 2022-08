Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the Wrigley Field Ivy being planted in 1937, Ozzy Osbourne being cause of the worst renditions of “take me out to the ball game” ever sung at Wrigley, Ray Charles being the cause of an all time attendance record just by performing in Jazz Fest, iconic store fronts being opened throughout Chicago over the years and more.

Sponsored by UChicago Medicine