Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the debut of The Walnut Room, the birth of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the completion of the Manhattan Project, and more.
This Week in Chicago History: Walnut Room, The White Hen, and helicopter traffic reports
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)