The Rolling Stones performing at L’Olympia in Paris, France on March 29, 1966. L-R: Brian Jones; Mick Jagger; Keith Richards; and Bill Wyman. (AP Photo/Lipchitz/Bodini)
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the creation of softball, the Bears “quadruple doink,” the Rolling Stones first Chicago concert, and more.