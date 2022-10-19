FILE – Britain’s Prince Charles walks with first lady Pat Nixon, President Richard Nixon and his daughter Tricia Nixon on the White House lawn in…
FILE – Britain’s Prince Charles walks with first lady Pat Nixon, President Richard Nixon and his daughter Tricia Nixon on the White House lawn in Washington, July 16, 1970. (AP Photo, File)
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Prince Charles’ visit, the debut of The Weiner’s Circle, and the invention of the remote control.