American Michael Jordan scores for his team in the preliminary Group B men’s basketball match against Spain at the summer Olympics in Los Angeles, on Aug.…
American Michael Jordan scores for his team in the preliminary Group B men’s basketball match against Spain at the summer Olympics in Los Angeles, on Aug. 8, 1984. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)
American Michael Jordan scores for his team in the preliminary Group B men’s basketball match against Spain at the summer Olympics in Los Angeles, on Aug.…
American Michael Jordan scores for his team in the preliminary Group B men’s basketball match against Spain at the summer Olympics in Los Angeles, on Aug. 8, 1984. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the Bulls’ 1984 draft pick, the debut of Chess Records, the Lincoln Park Porch collapse, and more.